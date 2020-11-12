localish

Cereal bar, candy shop wows snack lovers with crazy combinations

By Jordan Arseneau
CHICAGO -- Munchiez, a cereal bar and candy shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, is wowing snack lovers with its crazy but flavorful combinations.

Standouts include cereal-infused milkshakes, a single Carolina Reaper Pepper chip challenge, and a classic, South Side favorite -- peppermint sticks in hot pickles.

"(You) bite the top of the pickle off and stick the peppermint inside, and what it gives you is a salty, savory, hot and sweet flavor all in one," Munchiez owner Qiana Allen said.

Allen launched Munchiez in August with her sons, Kameron Cole, 15, and Keenan Cole, 20.

"One day I called my mama because we used to sell candy at school but we barely could do it. We used to sell it on the low," Kameron said. "She was like, 'Well you don't have to do that; we can just open up a store."

Munchiez boasts 33 different brands of cereal that customers can mix and match along with flavored milks. The shop also offers cereal-infused shakes, walking tacos and over 150 different kinds of novelty candy.

"You kind of have to come here on an empty stomach because you're definitely going to leave full," Allen said.

For more information, visit shopmunchiez.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlysnackssnack foodfoodbite sizecereallocalishwlscandy
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott says no lockdown coming despite soaring COVID-19 cases
1 killed in crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita
What can save the Texas budget? Pot and slots, analysis suggests
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios laid to rest today
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Dr. Seuss-inspired 'Hou-Ville' coming to downtown Houston
7 fields seeking remote employees into 2021
Show More
Prosecutors want 2017 teen's arrest in George Floyd death trial
Tomball ISD staff to receive bonus for work amid pandemic
Rockets 'willing to get uncomfortable' with their stars, source says
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
More TOP STORIES News