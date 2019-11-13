steak

People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson

There's only 10 tables and they only serve one thing, but that one thing is a rib-eye steak that is so good people tailgate in the parking lot for hours for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonbeefworth the waitsteaktailgatelocalish
STEAK
Kingwood Meat Market steals hearts with homemade tacos
Residents settle the Humble or Humble debate
Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.
Tilman Fertitta buys Del Frisco's steakhouse restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Husband shot by intruder in backyard while cooking dinner
Alexa can't call 911 for you. Here's why.
Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston
Turning wetter overnight into Thursday as our next front arrives.
Show More
Woman's dad tried to save family's dog from house fire
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
First-time truck buyer Turns to Ted to get deposit back
How to keep your online information secure
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News