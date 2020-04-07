food drive

Few For All is donating to LA Food Bank for those in need

Most recently, Curtis was the chef de cuisine at Pilot Restaurant in downtown L.A.'s Hoxton Hotel until they were forced to close because of COVID-19.

"This whole COVID-19 just kind of swept the whole hospitality scene. It just disintegrated it," said Curtis.

It was then when he and Budayr started 'Few For All,' which stands for flour, eggs, water for all. Curtis and Budayr use their cooking knowledge and connections in the food industry to hand make fresh pasta for those in need.

For every amount of pasta they sell, they donate an equal amount to the Los Angeles Food Bank and to hospitality workers struggling during this time.

"Not only are we giving food to the food bank, we're also offering free pasta to anyone who has lost their job in the food and beverage industry," said Budayr.

"I love pasta, I have a deep passion for making pasta, and I feel like it's the best thing to share especially during this time," Curtis told ABC7.

The cost of ingredients and deliveries are all funded personally by the pair.

"It's a labor of love as is everything with food and beverage, and we're really happy to be pouring ourselves into it," Budayr said.

If you know someone in need of food, would like to purchase pasta or donate you can find them on Instagram: @fewforall.
