community

This Volunteer Is Inspiring Others Through His Service

When the city of Oxnard cut their public works budget this fiscal year, they lost 14 employees responsible for cleaning and maintaining public spaces.

But then, Marvin Boos came to the rescue.

"I live in this city, I want to be proud of it. I have family that lives here and comes to visit, I would hate for them to drive through a trashy neighborhood," Boos said.

Boos is retired and spends his days trimming trees, cutting overgrown grasses and picking up garbage.

His outstanding work as a volunteer was recently recognized by the Oxnard City Council.

Marvin Boss is a role model to us all with his commitment to lending a helping hand to the community he loves dearly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardday of givingspirit of givingall goodvolunteerismcommunitylocalish
COMMUNITY
Historic Fifth Ward theater becoming a community hub
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Giant slide and more coming to Texas Renaissance Fest
LeBron James' I Promise school gives students free tuition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Molson Coors conference in Houston cut short after shooting
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Personal trainer with flu symptoms on life support
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Coronavirus sparks concern in Houston after CDC warning
2 Texas neo-Nazi members accused of threatening journalists
Prepare for a light freeze by sunrise
Show More
County to change system after 13 Investigates GPS monitoring
Glass installer helps end police chase on West 610 Loop
Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search
Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Ex-HPD officer may have given false evidence against 69 people
More TOP STORIES News