Organization Uses Art to Help People Overcome Health Challenges

There's an organization in Evanston, Illinois that helps people overcome health challenges with the power of art.

The Institute for Therapy Through the Arts provides art, drama, dance movement and music therapies here for people of all ages and individuals who struggle with a variety of issues, from cognitive difficulties to social anxiety.


"Therapy isn't something that people access the same way," said Jenni Rook, executive director of the Institute for Therapy Through the Arts. "Everybody has a different path to healing."
