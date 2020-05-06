be localish

Fit City Kids co-owners open business virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fit City Kids was scheduled to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

"The world stopped," co-owner Brad Claggett said. "We were on our final list of things we needed to do to get the doors open and we just stopped and realized we needed a whole new game plan."

So, Claggett and his business partner, Russell Swickheimer, decided to pivot and launch virtually.

Every day, Fit City Kids post videos on their social media pages centered around fitness to keep kids engaged while they're staying home. From basketball to yoga to arts and crafts - they've got it all.

"We're doing as best we can," Swickheimer said. "We're a brick and mortar facility so we want people to come, learn and play here."

Swickheimer and Claggett hope the digital presence they've made will help them whenever their doors open.And they're counting on their community to keep them going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squarefitnessworkoutsmall businessmore in commoncoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoraising healthy kidsbe localishbe localish chicagolocalishsmall business survival
BE LOCALISH
This photographer puts a spin on senior portraits!
Carry Out: Pizza & booze delivery!
Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer made from BEER
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Scattered evening storms as cool front blows into Houston
CIty to vote tomorrow on $15M on rent relief
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting, La Porte police say
Knowles family help increase COVID-19 testing for minorities
ABC13 prepares to host 2nd virtual job fair
Colleges prepare for social distancing, enrollment drop
Show More
Mayor addresses possibility of city worker furloughs
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
'It's terrifying' - 5 killed in crashes in 24 hours
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News