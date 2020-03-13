localish

Visit Videri Chocolate Factory

As one of the only bean to bar chocolate factories in the entire country, Videri exemplifies itself as a leader in award-winning confections. Located in the Warehouse District of Raleigh, Videri is housed inside a former train terminal, where the factory doubles as a self-guided museum and coffee shop. If you've never been to a chocolate factory before, Videri is one stop you'll have to make.

To find out more about their chocolatey goodness, visit their website at: www.viderichocolatefactory.com
