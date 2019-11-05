One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless

On this day in Philadelphia, just like any other, homeless people stand on the street. Philly native Ian McBride made it his mission to help.

For the last month, he has asked friends, family, and social media to help him raise money in order to purchase dozens of cheeseburgers to deliver across the city.

After an incredible outpouring of support, McBride was able to create essential care packages with socks and snacks to pair with every burger. It started as a simple way for McBride, a car salesman, to give back on his day off. Now, he's able to assemble goods for the local homeless every two weeks. With even more support, he hopes to turn this into a weekly effort and beyond.

Cheeseburgers For the Homeless
