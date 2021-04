EMBED >More News Videos Small businesses have been struggling across the country. But "New York Nico" is on a mission to save at least a few of them in his home city.

NEW YORK -- Astor Place Barbershop has been the go-to place for New Yorkers to get a fresh cut for generations. But this New York institution almost had to close its doors due to the insurmountable challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.Thats where New York Nico, otherwise known as Nicolas Heller, stepped in. Using his viral Instagram account, @NewYorkNico to tell Astor Place Barbershops incredible story, he quickly helped the small business raise money and awareness. Watch to find out what happened next!Check your local listings to watch the full episode Localish Legends: New York Nico premiering this Saturday 4/2!