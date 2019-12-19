Wreaths Across America: New Jersey cemetery honors fallen heroes this holiday season

SPARTA, New Jersey -- As the holiday festivities approach, families and volunteers across the country have joined Wreaths Across America's mission to honor and remember our country's fallen heroes this holiday season.

Wreaths Across America, a non-profit founded in 2007, honors and raises awareness of the sacrifices of veterans through wreath-laying ceremonies and other events.

At Northern New Jersey's Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNJVMC), after an entire year of fundraising, families, and volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of their loved ones while saying their names aloud.

This year's proceeds, from the money raised from wreath sales, went towards the organization Pets for Vets, which connects military Veterans with rescued animals.

"You're not decorating a grave, you're remembering people. And we never forget. Even all the ones that never came home, POW's and MIA's. You have to remember and that's what we try to do, to educate everybody on those facts," said John Harrigan, a Vietnam Veteran and founder of the Northern New Jersey's Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spartacommunity journalistin our backyardveteranschristmasall goodlocalishbe kindveteranoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
"We might have to break your leg" Video shows rescue from burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Montrose bar filled with LGBTQ history 'sanctuary' for many
Show More
Faulty water heater almost burns down house
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
There's a deeper meaning in Texans' O'Brien's ice bucket challenge
More TOP STORIES News