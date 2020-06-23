New Jersey art teacher empowers students with Black art history

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Michelle Alexander, an art teacher in Newark, New Jersey, is empowering her students and exposing them to art history as well as Black artists and their work. Michelle is also known as The Pour Artist.

"As a Black woman, teaching and being a mother, I just want to expose people of all ages to the artwork that they've never seen or thought about," said Ms. Alexander.

Frustrated with the lack of diversity and representation for Black and brown children in coloring books, Alexander decided to create them herself.

"I needed to create something. My books connect with the children because every time they turn a page they see themselves reflected in the books," said Alexander.

Through her work and her coloring books, Alexander hopes to instill in children the love for art and reinforce the importance of respect for other races and cultures.

"It's not only doing the art, it's the process. It's learning, tolerating, everyone's artwork, culture, and everyone's opinion and perspective," said Alexander.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkcommunity journalistblack lives matterin our backyardcoronavirusblack historybe localish new yorkarts & culturewabcgeorge floydlocalish show (lsh)localishbe localishartblack history monthcommunityoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Wednesday morning
Texas hits 5K new COVID-19 cases in single-day for 1st time
Mayors, county judges can now place restrictions on gatherings, Gov. Abbott says
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Fort Bend County issues new mask order
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Foul play possible in missing solider case, lawmaker says
Show More
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall on violence against transgender women
Live concerts and COVID-19: What does the future hold?
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
Rosenberg church providing hundreds of meals a week amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News