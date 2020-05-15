New podcast tackles the challenges of dating during COVID-19

You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.


These two friends, who were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis, created a podcast called, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group.


"This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's are experiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, and sometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warnings Issued and Flash Flood Watch Saturday
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
HISD considers year-round school calendar
LIVE: Chief addresses HPD-involved fatal shooting
Evictions and debt collections can resume soon, court orders
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Show More
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
Expect years for Houston area hotels to recover, expert says
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Phone data shows a reason why minorities hit harder by COVID-19
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
More TOP STORIES News