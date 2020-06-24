Neon Sign Artist Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Matthew Day Perez fell in love with neon glass when he was only 14-years-old, right around the same time he came out. Today, he uses his art form to put messages that celebrate LGBTQ+ people in bright, neon lights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynpridelgbtqlgbtq prideall goodlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor promises 'crackdown' as nearly 1k cases added
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Turner announces 45-member task force to review HPD reforms
What to know about the Houston Apple store closures
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Man confesses to shooting dog in face, deputies say
Show More
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
Fort Bend Hope keeps students in need from falling behind
More isolated showers expected this afternoon
More TOP STORIES News