'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits

By Natalie Heller
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two South Carolina 4-year-olds had the internet talking after the preschoolers adorably channeled Michelle and Barack Obama's Inauguration Day outfits. In a side-by-side photo, Ryleigh and her best friend Zayden can be seen channeling the former president and first lady in all their glory, next to a real-life photo of the Obamas on January 20.

Ryleigh's grandmother. Sheila Hampton came up with the idea to dress them up after seeing the Obamas at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

"It would give us a teaching opportunity to show them that all things are possible, whatever they set their mind to is possible for them. Representation matters and for Michelle and Barack to come out there and then they emulate them that's giving them something to look up to," she said.

According to Zayden's mom, Beth, the photo shoot "kind of symbolized the Obama's but at a toddler level."

Striking a multitude of poses, Ryliegh and Zayden looked spot on with their outfits. Once Sheila posted the photos to Instagram, the internet couldn't get enough. Michelle Obama even re-posted the photos showing her appreciation for the kids' looks.

"When Michelle Obama's shared the photo, it was a surreal moment for us," said Hampton. The families have been overwhelmed with joy by the response they have been getting from people all over the world.

Ryleigh and Zayden hope to take more photos together and hope to re-create even more looks. For more from Ryliegh and Zayden, be sure to follow them on Instagram at @its_allry and @the_zayway_
