localish

Mystery shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan near Chicago

By Casey Klaus
CHICAGO -- A group of local scuba divers have found a previously unknown shipwreck in Lake Michigan near Chicago. They have an idea of what they've found, and by continued diving and research they hope to confirm the wreck's identity.

At the same time, these divers are working to keep the artifacts on this wreck site from being stolen. The number and quality of artifacts on this site is why this mystery shipwreck is believed to be previously unknown. Artifacts are often stolen, even though it is illegal to take anything off of a shipwreck in the Great Lakes. The hope is that others will respect this site so that divers may continue to enjoy this wreck and its historical artifacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopshipwreckgreat lakeslocalish show (lsh)lake michiganlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago defense attorney makes board game to help teens with police interactions
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
Jericho Cider Mill celebrates its 200th birthday
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home
Cold front pushing thunderstorms through Southeast Texas
1 shot in face, 2 in custody in road rage incident on Hwy 59
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman reported missing from Spring
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Show More
Children's Museum maintenance manager finds body in garage
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Tropical depression may form over Caribbean Sea soon
Tired of political texts? 13 Investigates ways to stop them
Trump and Biden sparred over Texas' energy industry
More TOP STORIES News