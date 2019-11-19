Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.

Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseumstechnologylocalishtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armored car robbery suspect dead, manhunt for 2nd suspect
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
First Houston-area In-N-Out could open any day now
Here's when to expect a messy Houston-area cold front
Your go-to nail salon may have some state violations
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Show More
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Home on 21 acres in Richmond has its own beach and zipline
Tejas Chocolate and BBQ serves up unlikely combination
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News