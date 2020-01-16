all good

This Museum Is Free Thanks to Board Trustee

Due to the generous $10 million donation from Board Trustee, Carolyn Powers, Downtown LA's Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) now offers free admission to all. MOCA offers a vast selection of art, as well as classes, lectures, and film screenings!

Visitors can now get into MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA free of cost.

Museum officials said the goal is to remove financial barriers for guests and to make art more accessible to encourage repeat visits.

"I think as a museum you're not on an ivory tower you have to be a resident amongst residents, you have to be accessible", said Klaus Biesenbach, MOCA, Director.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmuseumsall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
This ABC Bachelor Is Helping Make A Difference
'Miracle baby' born in Philadelphia with womb from dead donor
Artist creates New York City portraits using only words
PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS students will have bags checked Thursday
Bellaire High first U.S. school shooting fatality in 2020
HISD leader 'saddened and angered' in wake of shooting
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Prepare for another foggy commute
ABC13 Evening News for January 15, 2020
Teen remains in ICU with head injuries after hit-and-run
Show More
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
HPD officer injured in crash after chase in west Houston
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
2 Houston sports teams offering fans much needed pick-me-up
More TOP STORIES News