localish

Meet the women behind the legendary la Barbecue!

AUSTIN, Texas -- LeAnn Mueller, whose family is behind Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, never planned on opening Austin's la Barbecue.

LeAnn has a successful career as a music photographer, shooting icons like Jay-Z, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Sheryl Crow, but she decided to open la Barbecue in 2012 as a tribute to her late father, Bobby.

Currently located near Downtown Austin, LeAnn and her wife, Ali, treat customers to slow-smoked brisket, sandwiches, unique sides, and more. Customers like Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, and more have raved about their food, and it's their mission to show women belong in the male-dominated world of barbecue.

You can visit la Barbecue's website at www.labarbecue.com, or follow them on social media @la_barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair
Trilogy Wand: 5 beauty functions in 3 easy steps!
Morgan Street Food Hall: A lifestyle dining concept
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CVS locations in Houston to give COVID-19 vaccines next week
Here's why 1/3 of Texans say they would refuse the vaccine
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Andy Jassy: Meet the man who will replace Jeff Bezos at Amazon
Texas legislator files bill to allow alcohol sales on Sundays
SWAT situation in NW Harris Co. ends with arrest
Kemah coach accused of having sex with 16-year-old trainee
Show More
Billboard campaign seeks leads in couple's murder from 25 years ago
3 cold fronts are coming for Houston
Former Fiesta store to be unveiled as green energy hub today
How Houston's oldest brewery is giving back to the community
Third Ward residents told they need to vacate apartments
More TOP STORIES News