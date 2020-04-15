12-year-old DJ Maddy Rose is a master on the turntables

HOUSTON, Texas -- She's only 12 years old, but this young DJ goes to middle school by day and spins tracks at high-profile events all over Houston by night.

"My mom had a friend who was a DJ, and that's what got me interested in it," Maddy Rose Johnston said. "My first gig was my birthday party."

Now, DJ Maddy Rose is on the event circuit in some of the toniest spots in Houston, spinning music at charity events, and parties hosted by the wives of Houston athletes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncharitychildrenmusiceventsstroke of genius
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in foot chase
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about steps to reopen
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Recently released inmates accused of new crimes
COVID-19 patient who attended rodeo cook-off out of hospital
ABC13's Morning News for April 16, 2020
Show More
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
How you can write a legal will from home
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Self-driving technology may be used to prevent COVID-19 spread
Gov. Abbott expected to announce plans to 'reopen' Texas
More TOP STORIES News