New Jersey's Medieval Times brings 11th century Spain to life through royal feast and tournament

LYNDHURST, New Jersey -- From jousting Knights to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and ensure you feel like an 11th Century Royal.

"When you come to the castle, you are here to celebrate a great tournament to determine the champion of the realm. You get to enter my great castle, greet the nobles, and enjoy the great tournament," said Queen Maria Isabella, ruler of the Spanish-themed castle.

As you enjoy the royal pomp and circumstance and watch the six knights compete, you will feast on a utensil-free dinner that includes garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, herb-basted potato and the dessert of the Castle.

The Royal Court also offers a vegetarian option which includes hummus, pita bread, and a three-bean stew.

"The tournament is the best way to celebrate anything from a day out with the family, to milestone birthdays, you name it, it's a wonderful evening and one you'll never forget," said Queen Maria Isabella.

