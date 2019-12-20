vegan

Organic Handmade Vegan Tacos!

Masataco is a Mexican taquería in California, known for their organic handmade tortillas and vegan tacos. Executive Chef David Fuertes specializes in delicious, healthy plant-based dishes without compromising taste. As a local resident Chef David uses those influences to create the dishes he serves at Masataco, it has now become a destination restaurant in Whittier! The dishes are made to order with organic non-gmo ingredients that highlight Chef David's inspiration, his grandmother. Incorporating his childhood favorite dishes with plant based ingredients truly sets Masataco a part from local taquería's. Follow Masataco on social media here: Masataco Facebook and Masataco Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlatin veganfoodvegantacosrestaurantlocalish
VEGAN
A Hip Hop inspired plant-based dessert shop in Long Beach
Family Owned Business Makes Completely Vegan, All-Natural Soap
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
"We might have to break your leg" Video shows rescue from burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Montrose bar filled with LGBTQ history 'sanctuary' for many
Show More
Faulty water heater almost burns down house
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
There's a deeper meaning in Texans' O'Brien's ice bucket challenge
More TOP STORIES News