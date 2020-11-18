localish

Market on wheels brings fresh produce to Chicago communities in need

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A market on wheels is heading to several neighborhoods on the South and West sides of Chicago, offering affordable produce.

Urban Growers Collective and Brilla have teamed up to relaunch the Fresh Moves program. It's a program that offers fresh produce at an affordable price to communities in need of fresh food.

Laurell Sims, co-founder of Urban Growers Collective, said the relaunch of Fresh Moves was important because people are in more need of fresh fruits and vegetables than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having access to food that really boosts immunity is central to really making sure they stay healthy and are able to combat this virus," Sims said.

The bus will be hitting 15 communities, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
