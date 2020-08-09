localish

Family rebuilds after devastating fire to serve up the best empanadas

HOUSTON, TX -- The Marini family has been serving delicious Argentinian empanadas to Houston, Texas since 1971. They still use the same recipe from Grandma and make 1,200 to 1,500 a day at their restaurant, the Original Marini's Empanada House.

But it was not always easy. Marcello Marini moved to the United States in 1967 to work as a journalist. By 1971, he opened the family's first location and families flocked to the restaurant to get sweet and savory empanadas. But in 1985, the building was ruined in a fire and the family was left with nothing. Determined to rebuild, years later Marini retired from television and collected his savings to reopen the restaurant. They're now one of the most iconic Houston restaurants and customers love their savory options like the "beef gaucho" and "chicken diablo".

