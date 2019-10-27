Mariachi Sirenas: Chicago's First All-Female Mariachi

Mariachi Sirenas are Chicago's first all-female mariachi band.

The band's name has a double meaning. "Sirenas" translates to sirens and mermaids. The Sirenas incorporate a mermaid look into the ensemble while sticking to traditional mariachi music.

"My favorite part, personally, is the opportunity to develop and experience sisterhood," said Erendira Izguerra. "These are my sisters, these are my coworkers, business partners and it's just beautiful to see that there is support among each other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Retaliation against Southwest flight attendant no joke: attorney
Astros owner sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer
Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Show More
Families searching for two soldiers missing from Fort Hood
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing man in Pasadena
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
More TOP STORIES News