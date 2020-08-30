This 8,400 sq. ft. mansion nail salon in Cypress features 2 nail bars and man cave

This 8,400 square foot salon in Cypress, Texas is the largest nail salon in the Houston area.
A massive chandelier and a grand double staircase greet you as you walk into the large iron double doors of Gossip & Co. Nail Spa's two-story salon.
There are more than 2,000 colors of polish, a kids room with Disney character chairs and even a man cave, because men need pampering too!
It's the second location owned by Steve and Lulu Nguyen.
"I want to build my business, my nail salon on a foundation on feeling like you're at home."
The video above was produced in 2019
The salon has made changes based on CDC guidelines due to COVID-19.