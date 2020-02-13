The Love Locks Fence is Houston's romantic hidden gem

While Houston's breathtaking skyline continues to be a photographer's dream, couples in love are now heading to the one pedestrian bridge that offers not only the skyline as a backdrop, but also the city's new Love Lock Fence.

The idea resembles the famed Pont des Arts bridge in Paris where lovers looped padlocks around chain links, symbolizing everlasting love.

Over the years, the weight of the locks on the Paris bridge created structural challenges, causing the practice to be outlawed. But, thanks to a structurally sound Houston bridge, the city is embracing endearing romantic gestures at their Secretly Awesome Love Locks Bridge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonvalentine's daylove
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Respected patriarch also tried to strangle daughter, police say
Coronavirus in Texas: Patient quarantined in San Antonio
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai enjoying tropical getaway
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed in L.A. County
Show More
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
UH College of Medicine can begin recruiting students
You can win up to $600 at this popular bingo spot in Houston
More TOP STORIES News