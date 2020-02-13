Lost Spirits Is the World's Best Distillery Tour

In a Willy Wonka-esque production facility that's part amusement park, part laboratory, Lost Spirits takes guests on a booze tour like no other!

What began as a tiny cult distillery grew over time with distinct tasting rooms where you can sip the spirits in a space reminiscent of that spirit.

"Customers oftern call it an a-boozement park", CEO Bryan Davis said.

Davis a former amusement park ride designer has blended his passion for spirits with his love of park rides.

"What does the imaginery world you drink this is look like?", Davis asks himself when designing a new tasting room at the distillery.

Some tasting rooms double as transportation bringing guest to the laboratory where the spirits are tested and made.

Davis believes the spiritual home of Lost Spirits belongs in the Arts District.

"They give you a history of every drink, how they make it, how they distill it, doing it with your family makes it a fun time," said guest Ben Netzel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
UH School of Medicine can begin recruiting students
How to make Valentine's Day dinner at home on a budget
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Show More
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Areas in Houston where residents pay the most for car insurance
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
More TOP STORIES News