'Lollipop' Wings Soar at Chicago's Landbirds

Landbirds in Chicago has found the solution to messy fingers when eating wings: Asian-inspired, 'lollipop' wings that satisfy both chicken & sports fans alike!

The method has been around for decades. Fried chicken wings - their meat pushed up to one side - doused in a sauce that is simultaneously hot and sweet. At Landbirds, a spartan new wing joint in Logan Square, the fresh, never frozen birds are fried to perfection.


"We take the whole wing and go through the process of Frenching, which is making some cuts and breaks on the bones and sliding the meat down to the other end. Making it a lot easier for people to grab one end of the bone and eat the meat on the other end," said Eddie Lee, who owns Landbirds.

Once fried, they're tossed in one of Lee's homemade sauces, the ingredients for which he's reluctant to share.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston tonight
Texans' Watson, Hopkins and Tunsil selected to 2020 Pro Bowl
Women pepper spray employee during robbery in NE Houston
Judge sides with homeowners in lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps
Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Show More
2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into cement truck
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
Drivers call out Mayor Turner over un-fixed potholes
Neighbor threatens to sue NFL player after death of family dog
More TOP STORIES News