This amazing drag show is now on Facebook Live

While we are all cooped up at home, one Long Beach queen is making life a bit less of a drag.

"I've been in Long Beach for over 20 years entertaining the entire city," said Jewels, a self-proclaimed triple-threat: entertainer, philanthropist, and drag queen extraordinaire.

"I have the amazing fortune to make my living as an entertainer, a full-time drag queen," Jewels said.

Jewels regularly hosts a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's in downtown Long Beach. Since the coronavirus pandemic closed bars, clubs and venues across the Southland, she knew she had to do something.

"My whole world had really been ripped out from under me," Jewels said. "There was no work, no clear path or money to pay the mortgage or to buy food. Instantly, it was all taken away."

That's when Jewels' Backyard Brunch Live was born.

In March, Jewels and her production team, made up of roommates, put on a drag brunch show via Facebook Live from her backyard. The weekly show, which goes live each Sunday, lasts around two hours.

"The community really rallied around it," Jewels said. "It was completely just me making a fool of myself in the backyard, acting up, not polished, just being fun."

Her shows have garnered thousands of views, and some viewers have tipped Jewels through Venmo.

"I see that developing as a way to replace some of my off income hopefully," Jewels said. "But more importantly, I want to open up the shows to all of the other entertainers that are missing work right now."

Jewels also started hosting a family-friendly show on social media on Fridays with the Arts Council for Long Beach.
