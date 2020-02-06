Lie Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lie under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
It'll be cold with plenty of sunshine
Mom says Alief ISD won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
First 100 drivers get free gas at this gas station in Pasadena
Truck thief chased down by owner in the Heights
Driver expected to be charged in fiery crash that killed 3
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Girl fighting rare disease gets surprise ahead of surgery
Show More
Massive fight breaks out at TSU Lady Tigers game
Woman robbed and pepper sprayed while pumping gas
2 HS athletes get scholarships from NFL stars
Digital Deal of the Day
Mother says man touched son, captured on video
More TOP STORIES News