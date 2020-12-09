LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship. When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music, but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view. Watch as we surprise her with a message from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
DPS deployed to Houston as part of road rage task force
Montgomery Co. judge turns himself in for DWI charge
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Show More
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Mother says son shot dead by deputy while holding sandwich
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
More TOP STORIES News