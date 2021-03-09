Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- When you are at Rage On, Inc., it is you versus the clock to destroy as many objects as you possibly can.

The point is to have fun and let out whatever that you may have going on in your head.

This small business located in Morrisville, North Carolina is taking part in the exciting activity of rage rooms.

The concept of a rage room is a big stress reliever fun room where you break ordinary things that you see every day.

Tiajuana, the owner or Rage On Inc., loves to see her customers come in to her business and leave with a smile on their face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillencentertainmentlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why some Texans are choosing to jump the line to get vaccine
'No racist intent' behind UT-Austin song 'Eyes of Texas,' report says
Man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old arrested in Katy
Gov. Abbott to provide update on border security efforts today
Houston man offers $55K reward for return of missing dog
Texas A&M opts for 3-day weekend for spring break
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Show More
Big warmup this week, two cold fronts for spring break
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Magnolia ISD board: Masks not required for in-person learning
Houston-area girl benched from playing soccer game against boys
Deep freeze just latest disaster to befall Houston's needy
More TOP STORIES News