localish

Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'

It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to ax throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen ax-throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years!

Localish's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious.

Some say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentsportslocalish
LOCALISH
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Making amazing jerky is this veteran's latest mission
NJ company makes eco-friendly straws to protect marine life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat accidentally gets euthanized during vet visit, family says
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
Man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child
Astros owner Jim Crane says team not in crisis
EaDo Bike Co. wants drivers to enjoy city and ride more
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
ABC13 Evening News for January 17, 2020
Show More
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
More TOP STORIES News