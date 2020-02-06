Lay Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lay under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, including baby, in fiery crash in NW Harris County
Massive fight breaks out at TSU Lady Tigers game
Woman robbed and pepper sprayed while pumping gas
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Mother says man touched son, captured on video
Cold rain expected as temps fall into 30s overnight
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
Conroe couple tired of the dark Turns to Ted to get the light on
3 suspects on the loose after trooper-involved shooting
Third time in 2 months students have brought guns to schools
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Celebrate the ultimate Galentine's Day with bottomless mimosas!
More TOP STORIES News