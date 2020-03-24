entertainment

Six Flags Magic Mountain Opens Newest Coaster

Eyewitness reporter, Marc Corta-Robles gives us front-seat access to the newest coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, West Coast Racers.

The coaster hits speeds of up to 55 mph and includes close crossovers with other coaster cars.

This iconic ride is a local collaboration with reality TV all star custom body shop. The ride is called West Coast Racer because the coaster's cars were designed by West Coast Customs in Burbank. W

atch the video above for Marc's full report!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessix flagsamusement rideentertainmentroller coasteramusement parklocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
Kenny Rogers remembered through the years in Houston
Social distancing means big business for drive-in theater
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Galveston issues 'stay-at-home' order
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 199
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Surreal images in Houston during the COVID-19 outbreak
1st Harris County COVID-19 death was Tomball resident
Need advice on filing for unemployment? Be patient
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Show More
Which residents most likely to need ICU care for COVID-19?
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Mayor hits back at Dallas-area 'shelter-in-place' claim
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
More TOP STORIES News