Landlord Offers Free Rent to Tenants | Coronavirus Check In

USA -- More in Common host Michael Koenigs interviews a woman who has a unique way of sharing love with her elderly relatives while practicing physical distancing, a landlord who is offering his tenants free rent to prevent them from worrying about financial matters, and Grandma Gamer Shirley Curry who loves to play Skyrim, about how they are coping with the coronavirus outbreak and tips they have for staying sane during these difficult times.
