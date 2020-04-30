localish

Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. -- Three adorable girls from Lake Bluff are visiting their favorite neighbor every weekday morning to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Linnea Maga said it's her daughters' way of keeping a routine, and an excuse to see Ms. Daria Andrews, even from a distance due to Illinois' stay-at-home order.

"Going through a quarantine and having these three little girls next door is just, it makes it bearable," Andrews said.

Andrews said they all joke that she's like a third grandmother to Maga's girls.

"I think it's meaningful to all of us, and it's fun to have a routine. It's fun to have something to look forward to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake bluffsocial distancingneighborcoronavirusall goodshelter in placeamerican flagneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
How to groom your pet at home
Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
HPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
Businesses reopening but experts warn of 2nd wave of infections
Man reportedly told police to shoot him during standoff
List of Houston restaurants reopening on May 1
Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti returns on overpass
Show More
Trooper finds man nearly dead on the side of the beltway
ABC13's Morning News for April 30, 2020
Enjoy the next two cool mornings while you can
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News