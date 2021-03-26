localish

Laid-off chef brings Hibachi experience to your home

By Yukare Nakayama
Elgin, IL -- A chef from Elgin, Illinois is bringing hibachi into homes with his catering company!

From egg sauce to the onion volcano, Mr. Hibachi Express is offering delicious hibachi in the comfort of one's home.

Chef Rick Melendez, owner of Mr. Hibachi Express, started his hibachi catering business in the summer of 2020. He did so after losing his job as head chef at JuRin in South Elgin when COVID-19 restrictions hit.

He said after months of unemployment, he put his chef hat back on and created his own business. Melendez said he saw a restaurant that was going out of business selling a couple of grills and bought four for $100 each. He then added wheels to make them move easily.

"We take the whole hibachi grill experience and take it to your home," said Melendez.

Melendez said his business has been taking off, and has since added four hibachi chefs to his team. Melendez said his team is made up of colleagues from his previous job, who were also let go during the pandemic.

Melendez said he hopes others see his story and continue to push forward during hard times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Endangered Long Island soda shop treasures its traditions
Meet the woman blazing a trail for female firefighters
Wild bear relaxes in jacuzzi
Rice tossing creates 3D works of art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
8-year-old's family say mom concealed him before his death
2 Fulshear police officers injured in New Mexico plane crash
Was this an Asian hate crime? 2 women accused of store attack
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Show More
No evidence against Deshaun Watson submitted yet, HPD says
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
1 million+ COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Harris Co.
HOA changed rules after BLM flag clash, homeowner says
Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News