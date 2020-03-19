Rejuvenate Your Mind at the Pathway to Zen

"Laguna Beach was founded as an artist colony back in the late 1800s, and it's the original hippie den, so we really are trying to stick to our roots," said Ashley Johnson, president and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach. "Lots of characters here and a great place for folks to come and spend their vacation to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul."Johnson says the 12 different locations are spread across town, similar to a beer or wine trail, but with wellness opportunities. The activities include everything from spa treatments to laughter yoga and aura readings."We also have 20,000 acres of wilderness perfect for hiking and biking and the ideal place to get your zen on," Johnson said.The Ranch at Laguna Beach is one of the stops focused on making people feel better about life through self-care."Starting out with maybe laughter yoga, going for a hike at Top of the World, and then at some point during this pathway, stopping here at the ranch," said Kurt Bjorkman, general manager of the Ranch at Laguna Beach.Bjorkman said the city's natural beauty helps as a start for self-care."It's a really amazing place, but the wellness aspect of it has transcended the whole time," Bjorkman said. "People have been sent here to get better. The air, the water, the coves, the clarity of the water, the purity of the water here, the sand. But Laguna Beach is special."They say the Pathway to Zen helps enhance what's already there with experiences.