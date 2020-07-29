LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's

Like most Angelenos, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay found himself with extra free time during the coronavirus shutdown. ABC7 caught up with him to discuss his favorite quarantine activities and his impression of the new SoFi Stadium.

"I've been able to work out a lot more. Fortunately, living out in LA there's hiking... So me and my fiancée, we take our pit-bull if she has enough energy," said McVay. "But when the weather's nice I love getting a good sweat, a good little lather going and feeling like you've actually earned your glass of wine later on in the night."

In addition to hiking and working out in his home gym, McVay still enjoys take-out from his favorite restaurants like West Hollywood's The Nice Guy, Delilah, Craig's and Slab BBQ and Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

"All the same spots that we loved going to are the ones that fortunately are still enabling us to be able to take out from," says McVay.

Coach McVay also told ABC7 his impression of the Rams' new home, SoFi Stadium.

"It's the most spectacular stadium and venue I've ever seen in my life," he said. "I've never been in such an intimate venue that is so magnificent that every place that you're in, on every level, it makes you feel like a VIP."

The Nice Guy
401 N La Cienega Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90048
@theniceguyla

Delilah
7969 Santa Monica Blvd,
West Hollywood, CA 90046
@delilah

Craig's
8826 Melrose Ave,
West Hollywood, CA 90069
@craigsla

Slab Barbecue
8136 W 3rd St,
Los Angeles, CA 90048
@slabbbq

Giorgio Baldi
114 W Channel Rd,
Santa Monica, CA 90402
@giorgiobaldi_ristorante
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcbarhikingrestaurantlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Trump visits Texas to meet energy producers during COVID-19
Lawmaker seen without mask at Barr hearing has COVID-19
Woman receives three mysterious packages of seeds from China
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
Help is on the way, teachers! H-E-B offering 15% off coupon
Show More
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Houston murder suspect dies during Canada chase, police say
Wait, what did a Dodgers pitcher say to Carlos Correa?
Texas extends deadline to apply to get $285 in food aid
More TOP STORIES News