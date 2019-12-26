holiday

The Tamales at La Moderna Are Worth the Wait

La Moderna Bakery is a mom-and-pop shop in Whittier, California, that's been making tasty traditional tamales for the local communities since 1977. Their homemade style tamales has won over generations of customers, but at the heart of this bakery is 90-year-old Martha Chavez! She started the business more than 40 years ago with her husband, Guillermo Chavez. And although he is no longer living, Martha continues to work six days a week at La Moderna Bakery - making hundreds of tamales daily. Customers say she's the "hardest working person in town." During the holiday season the bakery cooks tens of thousands of beef, chicken, cheese with chile and pork tamales. If you visit, there might be a wait in line, but the delicious tamales are SO worth the wait! For more info follow them on social media: La Moderna Bakery Instagram and La Moderna Bakery Facebook and La Moderna Bakery Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfoodmexicanlocalish
HOLIDAY
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends remember Carolee Taylor's selflessness, passion
What we know about shooting suspect Albert Simon
Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer 'anxious' to review case
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Search for accused shooter continues after holiday killing
Teen dies after crashing car into New Caney home
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Show More
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
What is intermittent fasting?
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More TOP STORIES News