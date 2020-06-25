Richmond restaurant has donated more than $500K to Meals on Wheels over the years

RICHMOND, Texas -- In Texas, Tex-Mex is practically its own food group!

From the crispy, smoked street tacos to tender, marinated fajitas, La Cocina in Richmond, Texas is a true Tex-Mex staple.

For owner Andres Novoa, opening a restaurant was his American dream.

When Novoa opened La Cocina, he partnered with Meals on Wheels to help elderly neighbors, hosting fundraisers every year.

Over the years, La Cocina has donated over half a million dollars to Meals on Wheels.

Novoa says he is grateful to his loyal customers, who have kept supporting La Cocina even during challenging times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfoodcommunity strongbe localish houstonktrkgood newsrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas sets 3rd record with nearly 6K cases in single day
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts additional reopening phases
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Texas Medical Center says hospitals will have enough beds
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
Show More
METRO now requiring passengers to wear masks while riding transit
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall today
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
How downtown Rosenberg got its vibrant art scene
More TOP STORIES News