Kin Dee Houston: Thai food so beautiful it belongs in a museum

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lukkaew Srasrisuwan and Miranda Loetkhamfu left Thailand and moved to America to follow their dreams. Now they have their dream job - sharing authentic Thai cuisine that's delicious and Instagram-worthy.

The friends met in Houston, Texas in 2014 and decided to open a restaurant that would serve their favorite dishes from childhood. But after a year of planning, the friends were forced to get creative and open the restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

While you'll see more masks inside Kin Dee and to-go orders, the menu has not changed. They combine Texas and Thai flavors, using recipes from Thailand and herbs from Houston.

Some of their most popular dishes include the Money Bag, deep-fried minced chicken wrapped in an edible golden paper, and Thai flower dumplings, which are hand-carved to look like blossoms.
