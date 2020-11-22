localish

Journey to Middle Earth at Houston's Hobbit Café!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Hobbit Café brings the Shire to Houston.

The beloved business, which has been around since 1972, is named for its impressive Lord of the Rings memorabilia. The love for the books and movies even extends to the menu with Samug's Delight smoked turkey sandwich, Fatty Lumpkin tuna salad, and the Gandalf veggie sandwich with avocado, mushrooms, and melted jack cheese.


If you want to learn more about the Hobbit Café, visit www.hobbitcafehtx.com
