Learn professional photography from this popular Brooklyn YouTuber Josh Katz

By Emily Sowa
BROOKLYN -- Josh Katz started posting skateboard videos on YouTube when he was 9 years old.

Josh's original setup? A low-quality webcam set up pointed out a window. Josh said he would click 'record', run outside, do a skateboarding trick, run back inside and click 'stop'.

This original child hobby was during the beginning of the YouTube phenomenon. Josh never expected it to open a door for a full-time career.

Now, Josh is a 21-year-old recent graduate of New York University. He has become one of the top YouTubers in the New York City area. At NYU, Josh studied marketing and recently graduated. He is pursuing YouTube as his profession full-time sharing his vlog-style photography tutorials.

Josh has been making YouTube videos for over 10 years, ranging from photography to skateboarding, travel and comedy skits.

His recent focus is producing tutorial videos to teach people simple photography concepts, using examples of his self-taught photography.

To learn more about Josh and see some of his work, be sure to check out his portfolio or subscribe to his videos on his YouTube Channel. For quick tips and photos, follow him on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanbrooklynyoutubesocial superstarsblogphotographylocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms
Ramp thousands of Houston drivers use closes starting today
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
Steering wheel may be to blame for Gulf Freeway crash
Moment tire crashes through restaurant's window caught on video
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru
Show More
Willie and Gwen among this year's rodeo performers
You can win a truck at Alvin's Frontier Day
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Baby caught on video flipping out of crib at Pearland daycare
California bill would end virginity tests on women
More TOP STORIES News