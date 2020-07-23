LA Rams player Johnny Hekker shares local favorites during quarantine

LOS ANGELES -- Four-time NFL Pro-Bowler and punter for the Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker shares his go-to spots and favorite restaurants while quarantined in his Thousand Oaks, California home.

"During the quarantine, our saving grace has been to get outside and go on some socially-distant walks in the Thousand Oaks area," said Hekker. "The Wildwood Trails are close to my house. Also the Santa Monica Mountains are full of great vistas and places to see to fight being inside all day."

Hekker is an avid chef who enjoys cooking meals for his family at home. When not cooking, some of his favorite take-out restaurants are Establos Meat Market and Taqueria in Thousand Oaks, Toppers Pizza in Simi Valley and Joi Café in Westlake Village. Hekker also shared a few of things he'd like to do with family after the pandemic is no longer a significant threat.

"I'm jonesing to eat a nice meal in Malibu, something 'pinkie-up' is always nice," Hekker said. "And I can't wait to take my son to Disneyland. Once that's up and running, we're gonna get up there and take my son for his first visit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression No. 8 has formed, expected to strengthen
Man shot and killed on front porch of Magnolia home
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package | LIVE
Poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks
Today is our last quiet day before the impacts of TD8
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
Trae Tha Truth donating sales to Vanessa Guillen's family
Show More
Celebrate the Astros' return with these food and drink specials
4-year-old hit by car in the Katy area
New name chosen for local road titled for Confederate general
Restaurant parking lots could be converted to dining areas
UT-Austin football reduces stadium capacity
More TOP STORIES News