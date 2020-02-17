Meet Jersey City's first African American female council president

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Councilwoman at large, Joyce Watterman, is making history after becoming the first African American woman appointed to lead Jersey City's council.

"You're looking at a girl who grew up in housing authority, based on statistics should not have made it out," said Watterman.


Born and raised in Jersey City, Watterman has dedicated her life to helping others and has served in the city council since her election in 2013.

"Doing what I do in the community, I never thought I would be in politics. Life is full of surprises!" said Watterman.

Throughout her life, Councilwoman Watterman has remained thankful to her mother, to whom she dedicates everything she has ever accomplished in life.

"I thank God for my mother, because my mother was a sharecropper, and I'm one generation from being a sharecropper. Every achievement that I make is for my mom, because she couldn't do it," said Watterman.

Councilwoman Watterman is aware of the challenges ahead but remains hopeful that through her faith and the support of her family and community, together they will be able to build a prosperous and stronger Jersey City.

"It is an honor and I know that responsibility comes with it," said Watterman.


----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citycommunity journalistgovernmentall goodnyc councilafrican americanslocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe
Get ready for more dense fog tomorrow morning
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Who's who at J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai's wedding
Show More
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
Sears stores to close in Deerbrook and Willowbrook malls
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
Who is Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker?
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
More TOP STORIES News