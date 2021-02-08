localish

Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time

Ivy Walls always loved gardening and still remembers asking her parents to grow vegetables growing up. But when she graduated from Prairie View A&M with a biology degree, she went to work for the CDC as an infection preventionist. She later moved to one of the medical systems in Houston, and moved in to the Sunnyside neighborhood. As Ivy got to know her neighbors, she quickly realized the area was a food desert. A food desert is a region where families have limited access to healthy, affordable food. Ivy noticed all of the high caloric food options were made worse by the fact that 21 percent of Sunnyside residents don't have a vehicle. She started Ivy Leaf Farms within a few months, passing out vegetables to friends and neighbors during the pandemic. The business quickly grew, and on her first day as a full-time farmer, Ivy learned she had won a joint $10,000 grant from Beyoncé and the NAACP. Ivy said the produce they grow is the mission, not the product. She hopes Ivy Leaf Farms can expand and one day be a blueprint for bringing fresh food and products into other food deserts. If you would like to learn more about Ivy Leaf Farms, check out their website and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodktrkvolunteerismcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner to ask hospitals to share their vaccines
UH Cougars freshman suspended from team after assault charge
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
FEMA-backed Houston vaccine super site in the works, Abbott says
Warm start to the week, cooldown end of week
Chief nursing officer at Houston-area hospital dies of COVID-19
Teens riding golf cart shot at in Sienna neighborhood
Show More
Mattress Mack will cash in on $3.4M bet for Super Bowl LV
Galveston's Restaurant Week takes off all February long
Mattress Mack's customers win big on Gallery Furniture promotion
Lunar New Year 2021: What to know about the celebration
Bucs' Javadifar, Locust 1st woman coaches to win Super Bowl
More TOP STORIES News