It's still tulip time at this drive-thru flower farm

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don't even have to get out of your car.

It's a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind.


Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, N.J., had plans for a major outdoor festival this spring with live music, beer and wine gardens but they quickly pivoted when the COVID 19 pandemic surfaced.

They are still bringing their tulip garden to the public but instead of guests walking though it, they are driving through and still taking in the beauty the sea of flowers has to offer. #BeLocalish


Dalton Farm Tour of Tulips | Facebook | Instagram
660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
