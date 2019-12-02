From "El Catrin" and "La Chalupa" to "La Dama" and "la Sirena," it's all part of Millennial Lotería! It's a new twist on the beloved game known as Mexican bingo. The traditional game is a source of nostalgia for generations of children that continues into adulthood. Founder of Millennial Loteria, Mike Alfaro, has taken an old favorite multi-generational game -- played by millions worldwide -- and created a version that better reflects the Latinx generation. This new version has the same tongue-in-cheek approach with each card being a parody of millennial life in the United States, and a celebration of inclusiveness.
Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!
